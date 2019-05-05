Police search for SUV that dragged father after crash

SAN ANTONIO - A man was taken to the hospital after being dragged by a SUV that got into a fender bender with his daughter.

San Antonio police are still searching for the driver of a Black 2012 Ford Explorer.

Police said it started at the intersection of Rain Dance and Five Palms Drive but ended at the intersection of Five Palms Drive and Old Pearsall Road.

“I was on my way home,” said Narcedalia Pereyre, the victim’s daughter. “I was at a four-way stop sign and was turning left and a vehicle just rear-ended me.”

Thinking the SUV was going to pull over and stop to exchange information, Pereyre said she continued to turn left.

“She went in the opposite direction so she turned right,” Pereyre said. “She kept trying to speed away so I followed her and as I followed her she kept speeding faster and faster.”

Eventually, the suspect stopped.

“She rolled down her window and said ‘I am going home and I will pull over there.’”

Pereyre said she soon realized that she would go on another chase. When the two vehicles got to the intersection of Old Pearsall Road and Five Palms, the suspect got blocked in by other vehicle after trying to make a U-turn.

“I had already called my parents who were already eating at a restaurant down the street,” Pereyre said. “When we got to the intersection, my dad was already there and he got out of his car and tried to get her[the suspect] to stop. My mom was telling her to stop, my sister was telling her to stop, I was telling her to stop but she had her music all the way and her windows rolled up and she started recording us for some reason.”

At that moment, she said the suspect jumped the curb.

“My dad didn’t get a chance to get out of the way in time and didn’t have a chance to let go of the vehicle,” Pereyre said. “He was dragged a ways holding onto the windshield wiper until he fell off.”

Police said her father was taken to University Hospital with injuries that were not life threatening.

They are asking anyone with any information to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP.

“It could have been an easy fix,” Pereyre said. “It could have just been a hit-and-run but ‘here's your information.’ and she just didn’t. She could have possibly hurt my dad even more so she just needs to come forward at this point."

