Taggers sought after rise in graffiti across Seguin

SEGUIN, Texas - Seguin police are looking at an increase of reported graffiti cases and is asking the community for its assistance.

Tanya Brown, an officer with the Seguin Police Department, said this year, there are already three reported cases of graffiti.

When comparing this year's activity to the only eight reported cases for 2018, Brown said the early numbers are concerning.

"Recently, we've seen an increase in graffiti around town," Brown said. "So, we wanted to make sure that the community is aware that's happening and to contact us if they know who’s doing it."

Paul Mayer, vice president of the Mill Creek Crossing Home Owners Association, said he is not happy about the graffiti he is seeing in his neighborhood.

"We’re finding more and more graffiti," Mayer said. "We have a retaining wall on the other side. We have some vulgar graffiti. The kids are having a good time, but it's costing the neighborhood money because we have to clean that up and it is affecting the resale value of our home."

The graffiti is not only appearing in neighborhoods but also on vacant building and some city properties.

Brown said although the graffiti does not appear to be gang-related, police are still asking the community to report all cases and to be on the lookout.

"There are actually other crimes that come along with graffiti," Brown said. "Although people think it's really not a problem or maybe a problem that we can't do anything about, it ends up being a larger problem and the cost is tremendous."

