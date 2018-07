SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department is searching for a 15-year-old girl who disappeared last Wednesday.

According to police, Madison De Jesus was last seen in the 1800 block of Marshall Cross wearing a black shirt, khaki pants and black slippers.

Police say she has a medical condition and hasn't taken her medication.

Those who have information on De Jesus' whereabouts are asked to call SAPD's missing person's unit at 210-207-7660.

