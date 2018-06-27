Police searching for 3 suspects after home invasion at apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are searching for three suspects after a woman was the victim of a home invasion at an apartment complex overnight.

The incident occurred just before 3 a.m. at the Fountain Head Apartments in the 4400 block of Horizon Hill Boulevard, which is located not far from Medical Drive and Interstate 10.

According to police, three men with masks and rubber gloves kicked in the door of the apartment and robbed and assaulted the female occupant living there.

RELATED: Home invasion victim: 'I don't know why they did this'

RELATED: Woman wakes to find intruder inside her home, police say

Police did not disclose the extent of the woman's injuries but did say emergency crews checked her out at the scene.

Police however did not say why the apartment was targeted.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.