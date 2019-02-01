Police searching for 3 teens who stole tires, fired shot at witness

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are looking for three teens who they said stole tires from a parked car at a Northwest Side apartment complex and fired a shot at a woman who caught them in the act.

Officers were called to an apartment complex around 7 a.m. Friday in the 11800 block of Braesview, where the woman told them that she noticed the three teens removing tires from a red Ford Mustang in the parking lot.

The woman told them as she wrote down the number of the thieves' license plate, one of them fired a shot at her, police said.

The woman was not hit, but officers found the bullet did hit another parked car.

"My car did get hit, yeah. It's shot in the back side of the car," said Chris Clark, who also lives at the apartment complex. "It's a .40-caliber (handgun), I think, is what they were saying."

Clark said he was inside his apartment at the time and heard a loud noise that startled him and his dog.

"My car alarm went off, so I ran outside to see what was going on, and my neighbor was on the porch. They said that they got shot at," he said.

Police set up a quadrant in the neighborhood and searched the area for the thieves, who got away in a gray or white Dodge pickup with tires in the bed.

Investigators tested the Mustang for fingerprints and collected other evidence.

The thieves left behind two jacks that they had placed under the car.

Police said the thieves used rocks to stabilize the car, and then removed the tires from the passenger's side.

The crime was interrupted before they were able to remove the two other tires, police said.

Clark said this is not the first time this sort of theft has occurred at the apartment complex.

"Last week my car got ransacked," he said. "The lady in the Mustang also was saying that they were trying to take the lug nuts off her car last week."

Friday morning's violence may be the last straw for Clark, who said he's thinking about moving out.

