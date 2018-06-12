Police searching for 4 suspects who stole ATM from East Side hotel

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the people responsible for a felony theft.

The robbery occurred May 20 at the Knights Inn located in the 4000 block of East Houston Street.

According to police, the four suspects entered and took an ATM machine from the business and loaded it into a gold mini-van waiting outside the front door.

One of the suspects took cash from a register behind the counter while the other three took the machine, police said.

Police described one of the suspects as wearing a blue zip down long sleeve shirt and was seen entering the business prior to the theft.

Anyone with any knowledge of the robbery is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

