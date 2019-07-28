Police searching for 5-year-old left in woman's care on South Side

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are searching for a 5-year-old who was last seen on the city's South Side on Saturday.

Authorities said Chysander Helio Rosas was left Saturday night in the care of a 23-year-old woman named Cynthia in the area of Harlan and Pleasanton. Police at the scene of the boy's father's home said Sunday that Cynthia is a friend of child's family

Police are working on getting an Amber Alert regarding the 5-year-old's whereabouts.

Police said that the father of the boy reported him missing around 3 a.m. Sunday after he hadn't seen the child in 12 hours. Authorities do not have a description of the clothing the child was wearing, but said he has red, curly hair.

Police are searchng the area of South Flores, near the child's home.

Child Protective Services and the Missing Persons Unit are involved in the case, according to police.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to contact the police department's Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.