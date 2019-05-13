Police searching for 75-year-old man reported missing

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are searching for an elderly man reported missing on the city's Northeast Side.

Eugene Porto was last seen in the 5300 block of Stormy Dawn, not far from Loop 1604 and Judson Road.

Porto, 75, is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 149 pounds and was wearing an orange shirt, blue shorts and an orange baseball cap when he was last seen.

Police said Porto suffers from medical conditions that require medication.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.

