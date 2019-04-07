Police searching for 82-year-old man last seen north of downtown

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are searching for an 82-year-old man last seen Saturday north of downtown, near San Antonio College.

Police said Gonzalo Vieto Mendez was last seen in the 500 block of West Ashby Place. According to authorities, Mendez has a medical condition that requires a doctor's care. He was last seen in a gray T-shirt, tan pants, black tennis shoes and a tan baseball cap.

Mendez is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He has gray hair, brown eyes and a medium-brown complexion.

Those who know Mendez's whereabouts are asked to call the San Antonio Police Department's Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.

