Police searching for driver who hit stop sign, crashed into home, ran from scene

SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for a female driver who allegedly hit a street sign, crashed into a home on the Northwest Side and then ran from the scene early Saturday morning.
Police said the woman drove onto the yard of a home in the 200 block of Wake Forrest Drive on the Northwest side, then crashed into a home.
Authorities were unable to locate the woman after she ran from the scene.
The front of the house sustained some damage, but no injuries were reported.
