Police locate family of woman found walking on NW Side

SAN ANTONIO - UPDATE 4/8/2019, 1:09 p.m.: San Antonio police say they've located the family of Ana Diaz Herrera.

PREVIOUSLY:

San Antonio police are asking the public for help in locating the family of a woman found walking on the Northwest Side.

Authorities said Ana Diaz Herrera was walking in the area of Addersley Drive and Garden Path. According to police, Herrera is confused.

Anyone with information on who her family is or where they may be should call the San Antonio Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.

