Police searching for man accused of hitting H-E-B employee with car, driving off

SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for a man who hit an H-E-B employee with his car and drove off.

Authorities said the incident happened around 4 p.m. on July 8 at the H-E-B on Nogalitos Road.

According to police, the driver backed into the employee, who was stacking shopping carts. The impact of the collision sent the employee to the ground, and the employee broke his left arm.

The driver took off without rendering aid to the employee.

Anyone with information on the driver is urged to contact the San Antonio Police Department's Traffic Investigations Division at 210-207-7385.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.