Police searching for man in wheelchair who was last seen in downtown San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - Police are searching for a 67-year-old man who was last seen Monday in the 300 block of North San Saba.

Fernando Cervantes Hernandez is currently in a wheelchair and suffers from a medical condition that requires doctors care, police said.

He was last seen wearing a T-shirt, shorts, Dallas Cowboys baseball cap and was carrying a pink and green polka dot blanket.

Hernandez is described as white with a light brown complexion, 5 feet 6 inches tall and 185 pounds. He has brown eyes, gray hair and is missing his left leg.

Anyone with information on Hernandez's whereabouts is asked to call the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.

