Police searching for man who robbed bank day before Thanksgiving

SAN ANTONIO - Crime Stoppers may pay a reward for information leading to the arrest of a man accused of robbing a bank the day before Thanksgiving.

The agency released surveillance photos of the man suspected of robbing the Comerica Bank at 13750 U.S. Highway 281 North.

Police said the man walked into the bank, handed a teller a "threatening note" while demanding money and then took off in a light-colored station wagon.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the suspect's arrest. Those seeking to cash in on the reward must make their tips directly to Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867.

All tips made directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

