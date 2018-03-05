Police search for man who robbed Corner Store at knifepoint

SAN ANTONIO - Police are asking the public for help identifying a the perpetrator of a Saturday robbery.

The San Antonio Police Department released a photo captured from surveillance video of the robber.

Authorities said the man, believed to be between 40 and 50 years old, robbed a Corner Store at 6180 Walzem Rd. at knifepoint.

Police said the suspect weighs approximately 180 pounds and is 6 feet tall.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP or text a tip to TIP411, include keyword "SATIP."

