Police searching for man who shot couple outside SA bar

SAN ANTONIO - Police are seeking the public's help identifying the man responsible for a shooting outside Lily's King's Lounge on June 22.

A man and woman were leaving the bar at 111 Whitewood Dr. at 2 a.m. when they walked outside and got into an argument with the suspect.

According to San Antonio police, the suspect walked back inside the bar after being "hit or pushed" and reappeared with a handgun.

The suspect fired several shots and both the man and the woman were each shot once in the leg.

He is wanted for aggravated assualt with a deadly weapon.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the person responsible.

Call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP(7867) to submit a tip.

Crime Stoppers pays rewards in cash but only for anonymous, crime-solving tips not previously known to law enforcement. Tipsters who identify themselves are not eligible for rewards.

