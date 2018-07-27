Police searching for man who stole car from Walmart vehicle maintenance center

SAN ANTONIO - Police are searching for a man they say stole a car from a Northwest Side Walmart earlier this year.

Police say a driver had their car serviced at the Walmart at 1603 Vance Jackson Road on May 16 and when employees finished servicing it, they moved it out of the bay. That's when police say the man got into the car and drove away.

Crime Stoppers released photos of the thief, who was captured on surveillance in a red shirt and a black forearm sleeve.

Those with information about the car theft should call Crime Stoppers at 210-244-7867. People can also submit their tips through the P3 Tips mobile app.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the man responsible for the crime.

