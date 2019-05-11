Police searching for masked man who robbed West Side Circle K

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are searching for a masked man who was captured on surveillance video robbing a West Side convenience store at gunpoint.

Authorities said the robber hit the Circle K located at 102 Demaya Drive on May 6. According to a Crime Stoppers flyer, the man entered the store and demanded money from the cashier while displaying a handgun. The clerk complied and handed over the cash, authorities said.

The gunman is seen wearing a black Spurs button-up jersey, light gray pants and slide shoes in a surveillance photo released Saturday. The assailant's face is covered with a navy blue bandana.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of those involved in the stickup. It's unclear if multiple people were involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867.

