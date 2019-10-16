Police searching for men in connection with garage theft

SAN ANTONIO - Police are investigating a theft on the Southwest Side.

Russell Willis said his family was cleaning out a garage on Old Sky Harbor in hopes of planning a yard sale.

Items were left on the lawn, and when Willis said his 74-year-old mother was watching over the belongings, a couple of men grabbed $600 worth of items before getting away.

'They left in a white truck," Willis saiid. "My mom was terrified. She obviously couldn't stop them. For someone to do that is cowardly."

