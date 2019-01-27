Police searching for pair accused of burglarizing Northwest Side home

SAN ANTONIO - Police are searching for two men suspected of burglarizing a Northwest Side home back in November.

Authorities released photos of the two suspects Saturday. Police said the pair threw a rock through a glass window on the front door of a home in the 6100 block of Town Hill Drive on Nov. 26, 2018, and reached through the window, unlocking the door.

The suspects entered the home and stole items, police said.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the pair's arrest. Those seeking to cash in on the reward must make their tips directly to Crime Stoppers by calling 210-224-7867.

All tips made to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

