Police searching for suspect in string of East Side car burglaries, credit card abuse cases

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a suspect in a string of car burglaries and credit card abuse cases.

Police released surveillance images of the suspect and said he is wanted in at least four car burglaries and four credit card abuse cases.

Police said the man uses victims' credit cards minutes after breaking into their vehicles.

Police said he's used the credit cards at H-E-B, Cinemark Theater, Exxon and Target -- all in the area of I-37 and South New Braunfels Avenue and Southeast Military Drive.

Anyone with information is asked to call SAPD's East Property Crimes Division at 210-207-8854.

