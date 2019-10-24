Police searching for suspect who robbed bank, said he had a gun

SAN ANTONIO - Surveillance images released by Crime Stoppers show a suspect in a bank robbery earlier this month.

San Antonio police are searching for the man accused of entering the Woodforest National Bank at 8500 Jones Maltsberger Road on Oct. 11 and handing over a note that demanded money and stated he had a gun, according to a Crime Stoppers report.

The man then fled in a white sedan with an unknown amount of money.

He is described as a heavy-set Hispanic man, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, between 30 and 40 years old and who weighs about 250 pounds.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Read also on KSAT.com:

Check this sex offender map before trick-or-treating in San Antonio

Follow BSCO during domestic violence warrant roundup

Woman found guilty of helping son, 2 others escape jail

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.