Robber eludes police by ditching stolen money's tracking device

SAN ANTONIO - A man who robbed a Northeast Side Walgreens has managed to elude police by throwing out an electronic tracking device that had been placed with the stolen money.

Officers at the scene said the robber took money from the safe of the store, located at Nacogdoches Road and O’Connor Road, then got away.

San Antonio police were called to the scene shortly after 4 a.m. Wednesday.

They were able to follow a signal from the tracking device to an area near Interstate 35 and Walzem Road.

However when the arrived there, they realized the robber had dumped the device there and was long gone.

Officers processed the scene for evidence.

They say no one was injured in the robbery.

