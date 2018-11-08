Police searching for shooters after man shot on West Side

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are searching for at least three culprits in connection to a shooting that left one man being shot on the city's West Side.

Police said the shooting occurred 12:20 a.m. near the intersection of Krocker Way and SW 18th Street, which is near South Zarzamora Street.

A man in his 30s was shot in his leg and taken to the Children's Hospital of San Antonio by his girlfriend. The victim was later taken by emergency medical services to San Antonio Military Medical Center, police said.

Police said responding officers found several casings on the ground at the scene.

The culprits are only described as being a woman and two men who fled off in a black sedan, police said.

