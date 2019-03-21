Police searching for woman who shot man on city's East Side

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are asking for the community's help in identifying a woman who they say shot a man near an East Side gas station.

On March 9, officers responded to the 1000 block of Paso Hondo street for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen. He told police he was shot after an interaction with the woman at a nearby gas station.

Police released two images of the woman, who is described as being a "heavy-set Hispanic woman."

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.