Police seek 2 in theft of vehicle on Southeast Side

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the two people responsible for the theft of a vehicle on the city's Southeast Side.

The theft occurred March 14 in the 3800 block of Manchester Drive, not far from Southeast Military Drive.

According to police, the suspects (seen above) burglarized a car in the 3200 block of Southeast Military and took keys and personal information. The culprits then used that information to go to the victim's home and steal her car, police said.

Police said they are still looking for the car, a 2011 red Dodge Nitro, with the license plate FVM9948.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.