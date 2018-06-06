Police seek 2 men accused of carjacking woman in NW Side Walmart parking lot

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are searching for two men suspected in a carjacking last week on the Northwest Side.

Two men walked up to a woman sitting in her car outside the Walmart on Bandera Road at Mainland Drive around 6 p.m. Thursday, police said. One of the men showed the woman a gun and told her to get out.

When the woman got out of her vehicle, both men jumped in and took off, police said.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case. Anyone with information is asked to call 210-224-7867.

