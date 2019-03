SAN ANTONIO - Police are hoping to find two people involved a shooting on the Northwest Side.

A man was shot in the leg in front of an apartment complex near Wurzbach Road and Crystal Hill.

Investigators said the victim was riding his bike when a man and woman confronted him and shots rang out.

The victim is expected to survive.

