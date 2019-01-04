2 suspects break into pickup truck, fire gunshot at owner while fleeing

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are investigating a shooting and vehicle break-in at an apartment complex on the city's Northwest Side.

Officers were called around 5:30 a.m. to the apartment complex located near the intersection of Callaghan Road and Babcock Road.

According to police, the two culprits were seen breaking into a parked black pickup truck and when the owner came outside to investigate the pair fired at the owner, just before driving off in a blue sedan.

The truck's owner said he ducked to evade injury with the bullet casing landing a short distance away from him.

Officers are now actively searching for the culprits, described as a man and a woman both in their mid-20s.

Police are searching the area for nearby surveillance cameras. The investigation into the break-in and shooting is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.