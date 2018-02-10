Police seek 3 accused of robbery at Northeast Side apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO - Police are asking for help in identifying three men believed to have robbed several people inside an apartment on the Northeast Side in December.

The robbery happened Dec. 17 at the Saddlewood Apartments off Loop 410 between Starcrest Drive and Perrin Beitel Road.

Police said one of the men pointed a gun at the victims while another one robbed them. The men then drove off in a white Chevy Tahoe.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867.

