Police seek 3 men accused of aggravated assault at Walmart on West Side

SAN ANTONIO - Police need help identifying three men accused of aggravated assault on the West Side.

The victim and one of the men were involved in an argument inside a Walmart on Bandera Road near West Woodlawn Avenue on March 9, police said.

Another man followed the victim out of the store and into the parking lot.

Once the victim was at a stop sign, one of men fired several shots at the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867. Tipsters with information that leads to an arrest could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

