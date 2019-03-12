Police seek 3 who stole Mercedes-Benz on South Side

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the three people responsible for stealing a Mercedes-Benz in early February.

The theft occurred Feb. 10 around 2 a.m. in the 200 block of Yukon Boulevard.

According to police, the suspects (seen above) used a stolen key fob to take the 2011 Model 350 silver Mercedes-Benz.

Police said the car was quickly reported stolen and later recovered at a nearby apartment complex.

Authorities say the three men responsible were not found and have not yet been identified.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

