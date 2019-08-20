Police seek 4 suspects in North Side carjacking

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the four people responsible for an aggravated robbery on the city's North Side.

The incident occurred Aug. 10 at a gas station in the 2300 block of West Avenue, not far from I-10.

According to police, the victim arrived at the gas station and was waiting inside their vehicle for family members to return when several suspects knocked on the car's window.

Police said the door was opened and one of the suspects then pointed a handgun at the victim, instructing everyone inside to get out of the car.

The suspects got into the victim's car and fled the scene, police said.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.