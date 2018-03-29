Police seek answers in case of 49-year-old man killed with rock

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the person responsible for a murder.

The incident occurred March 2 around 7:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Henry Street.

According to police, officers arrived at the scene to find the victim, 49-year-old Jesus Guerra Jr. unresponsive in a vacant lot. Emergency crews wound pronounce Guerra dead at the scene.

Police said they found Guerra with extensive head trauma. Uon further investigation, it was revealed that Guerra had been struck with a large rock found on the ground near him.

Anyone with any knowledge of the murder is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

