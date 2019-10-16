Police seek burglary suspect caught on surveillance camera

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down a person responsible for a home burglary.

The incident occurred Sept. 20 at a home in the 7100 block of Oakridge.

According to police, the man drove up to the location around 4:30 p.m. in a white Ford Expedition and entered the home through an unlocked front door.

Police said the man stole various items around the house and then left in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

