SAN ANTONIO - Detectives are hoping a woman's phone and purse lead them to whoever shot her overnight Monday.

Police said the 19-year-old woman was riding in a car with some people she didn't know very well. She got out of the car when the driver stopped in the 1800 block of Castroville Road.

When the woman got out, someone inside the car started shooting at her, hitting her in the arm before driving off.

The woman was taken to a hospital.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.