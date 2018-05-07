Police seek driver responsible for fatal hit-and-run of 1-year-old

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the person responsible for a fatal hit-and-run.

The incident occurred Dec. 18, 2017 around 8 p.m. in the 2200 block of Hicks Avenue.

According to police, the victim, one-year-old Melody Hernandez, was playing in the roadway unsupervised when the unknown vehicle traveling westbound struck her.

The victim was taken to University Hospital where she later died.

The vehicle did not stop and the driver did not render any aid, police said.

Anyone with any knowledge of the hit-and-run is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

