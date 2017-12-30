Police seek driver who hit truck carrying woman, 4 kids

SAN ANTONIO - Police are searching for the driver of an SUV believed to be involved in a hit and run crash that happened on the West Side on Saturday.

According to police, the driver of a truck stopped at a stop sign at San Dario and San Fernando and attempted to cross the intersection when she was hit by the driver of the SUV.

The woman had four kids in the truck with her when the SUV hit their truck, causing the truck to roll over.

The children were taken to the hospital and the driver of the SUV is at large.



