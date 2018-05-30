Police seek Express Mart robbery suspect who claimed he had explosives

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the person responsible for an aggravated robbery.

The robbery occurred May 5 at an Express Mart in the 900 block of North Hackberry Street.

According to police, the suspect entered the store and gave a note to the cashier demanding money. The suspect then threatened the cashier by stating that he had explosives on him, police said.

Anyone with any knowledge of the robbery is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

