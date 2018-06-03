Police seek group of men accused of beating man, shooting him in hotel room

SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for a group of people after a man was shot at a hotel early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened in the 4900 block of Northwest Loop 410 around midnight.

Police said a group of men were reportedly making a lot of noise outside a hotel room. A man staying inside the room opened the door and told them he called security and asked them to leave.

The group the rushed the man and beat him in his room, police said.

At some point, one of the men in the group pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the leg, police said.

The men fled before police arrived.

The victim was treated at the scene and refused to be taken to the hospital.

