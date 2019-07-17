Police seek H-E-B beer thief who told loss prevention officer he had gun

SAN ANTONIO - Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of a man police said stole two cans of beer from an H-E-B this month, then told a loss prevention officer he had a gun.

According to a Crime Stoppers bulletin, the robbery happened July 6 at an H-E-B in the 9900 block of Wurzbach Road. Authorities said the man walked into the store around 2 p.m. carrying a dark-colored bag, put two 24-ounce cans of beer into the bag and then exited the store.

When a loss prevention officer from H-E-B confronted the suspect outside of the store, the man returned some of the beer but told the officer he had a gun, police said.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

