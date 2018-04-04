Police seek help finding man, woman who allegedly stole from Seguin Office Depot

SEGUIN, Texas - Police are asking for the public's help in finding a man and a woman caught on camera stealing from the Office Depot in Seguin.

The Police Department released surveillance video on its Facebook page hoping someone will recognize the two and turn them in.

Seguin police said the man and woman worked as a team to distract employees, while the other stole a laptop.

The man is believed to have a sleeve tattoo on his left arm, officials said.

Anyone who knows who the man or woman are is asked to call Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers at 877-403-TIPS. Officials said tipsters could receive a reward of up to $500 if the tip leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.