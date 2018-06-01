Police seek identity of man caught on video burglarizing New Braunfels restaurant

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a burglar who was caught on camera climbing through the roof of a New Braunfels restaurant.

Police said the burglary happened at El Pollo Rico in the 1000 block of North Business 35, off I-35 near Highway 46, on the night of May 15 into the morning of May 16.

After going through the restaurant's office, the man ran off with cash, police said.

A cash reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to an arrest is being offered, police said.

Anyone who may know who the person is or anything about the burglary is asked to call Comal County Crime Stoppers at 830-620-TIPS (8477).

View video of the burglary below:

