Police seek info in slaying of man found dead on apartment sidewalk

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are seeking the individuals responsible for the slaying of a man found dead early Tuesday morning on a apartment sidewalk.

According to police, officers responded to a call for shots fired around 4:30 a.m. Jan. 29 at an apartment complex in the 7800 block of Woodchase Drive and found John Ryan Burton, 35, fatally shot.

Not much is known about the shooting. Police had several areas of the apartment complex taped off, and a police helicopter flew overhead that day in their search for suspects. Shell casings were found in the parking lot, police said.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.