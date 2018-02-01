Police seek info, suspects in 2016 road rage murder

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the person responsible for a fatal road rage shooting.

The shooting occurred around 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 26, 2016 on Huebner Road near Northwest Military Drive.

According to police, Gilbert Aaron Rocha, 25, was the backseat passenger in a blue Ford Explorer traveling westbound when he was shot and killed by two men from another vehicle during a road rage incident.

Rocha was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency crews.

Anyone with any knowledge of the murder is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

