Police seek information in 3-year-old murder case

SAN ANTONIO - After three years with no answers, San Antonio police need the public's help to solve the 2016 murder of Isaac Orosco.

He died at the hospital the night of July 28, 2016, after he was shot at an apartment complex off Loop 410 near Culebra Road.

Orosco would have been 24 years old on Tuesday.

Investigators have a person of interest in the case, but they need more information to solve Orosco's murder.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the San Antonio Police Department Homicide Unit at 210-207-7635.

