Police seek information in cold 2014 homicide case

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are seeking the public’s help in an unsolved fatal shooting from 2014.

Alfredo Giddens, 51, was shot and killed on Oct. 1, 2014 just before 10 a.m. while inside his car in the 1000 block of South Gevers Street.

According to police, Giddens was inside his vehicle with a friend when he was approached by a dark colored sport utility vehicle occupied by two people.

Police said someone from inside the vehicle got out of the SUV, pulled out a gun and demanded money before shooting him in the chest.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

