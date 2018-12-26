Police seek information in cold 2016 homicide case

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are seeking the public’s help in solving a murder from back in 2016.

Police said Maria Rodriguez was stabbed to death on Dec. 22, 2016, inside an apartment at the Jackson Square apartment complex on Jackson Keller Road.

Officers arrived to find Rodriguez unresponsive. Emergency crews pronounced her dead at the scene.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

