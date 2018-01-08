Police seek information in West Side fatal shooting

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the person or persons responsible for a fatal shooting.

The shooting occurred around 9:15 p.m. Thursday, July 27, 2017 in the 3500 block of El Paso Street, located not far from Castroville Road on the city's West Side.

According to police, Christopher Lozano, 31, was shot and killed outside a home. Authorities say the shooter was inside a gray, four-door Nissan which then immediately fled the scene.

Police said Lozano was taken by ambulance to an area hospital where he later died.

Anyone with any knowledge of the shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

