Police seek man accused of robbing East Side business, threatening employees with knife

SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for a man who they say stole items from an East Side business and threatened employees with a knife before getting away.

The robbery happened March 12 at the Walmart on Southeast Loop 410 near Rigsby Avenue.

Police said the suspect was walking around the store with a shopping cart and hiding items inside a bag that contained a comforter.

After paying for the comforter, the man pulled a knife on employees who confronted him. He then took off in a vehicle that was waiting for him, police said.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867.

